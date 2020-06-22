Politics

NPP Primaries: Defeated MP has assured me of his support – OPK

The newly elected NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Mpraeso Constituency Davis Opoku Ansah aka OPK has revealed that the incumbent MP, Seth Kwame Acheampong has called to congratulate him and pledged his full support.

Speaking on Nkawkaw based Agoo FM today, the Director Operations for AFAG said: “Yes he called me. we had some chat and he assured to support me to deliver so let me use this opportunity to express my sincere thanks to him for his positive mindset. I will advise both supporters to remain calm since this is politics, it’s either you lose or win. this is NPP party we all belong to so we must thank the leadership of the elephant family and be United for victory 2020 to honor and serve the nation for much development”.



Davis Opoku Ansah polled 402 votes while Hon. Seth Kwame Acheampong had 180 votes.



When asked the secret behind his massive victory, he answered; “it is God” the secret is God. when you look upon him, and put before him all that you need, he is able to answer your prayer so the delegates also showed appreciation and endorsed me.” he told host Omansomfo Kwabena Asante

At Nkawkaw, the Constituency Organizer also a lecturer at Nkawkaw Secondary School Joseph Frimpong kicked out the incumbent MP who doubles as the Regional Minister Eric Kwakye Darffour and other three strong Candidates.



Joseph Frimpong had-206, Eric Kwakye Daffour -159, Seth Adjei Baah -156, Joyce Opoku Boateng -82, David Asante -73 and Kwabena Adusa -28.



Some residents who expressed their views over the outcome expressed satisfactorily and appealed to the new candidate to work hard.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.