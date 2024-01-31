NPP Primaries: EC's performance should reflect in our national elections – Analyst

Some electoral officers

Emmanuel Nti, a political analyst, has praised the Electoral Commission for its effective and supervisory role in organizing the parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party.

The electoral body was rated as performing averagely well.



He has therefore charged them to ensure that this level of performance reflects on the organisation of the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.



Speaking in an interview on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, he said it was expected that some of these things and the expertise would reflect in our national elections.



He made the remarks while commending the NPP for the successful organisation of its parliamentary primaries in constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament.



The party has generally performed well in its organization, although there were issues in some constituencies.

He opined that the party knew that there were some flashpoints in some constituencies and ought to have put in place measures to prevent the few cases of issues recorded.



“However, I am told they tried their best, but their best could not yield the needed results. When you examine the flash points and the violence recorded in those areas, there were not enough. If out of 137 or something, we have only four or five having some challenges, then the ratio is low. So in all, I will commend the party for the successful organisation of the primaries.



I am hopeful they will learn from the challenges that were recorded during the primaries so that they can work to perfection next time. We should commend the leadership of the party and also commend the delegates of the party for comporting themselves in most of the constituencies.



The next is the Electoral Commission. On average, they have performed well. We expect that some of these things, the comportment, and the expertise displayed will be reflected in our national elections.



He concluded, “I think it was a splendid process, and they have emerged victorious, and I will give them kudos.”