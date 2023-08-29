NPP Primaries: Female agent of Kennedy Agyapong narrates how she escaped on a motorbike to save her life

Humu Dilley Saeed, an agent of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong

Humu Dilley Saeed, an agent of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has narrated the ordeal she went through in the North East region during the party's just-ended super delegates conference.

According to her, the North East regional youth organizer of the NPP, Mumuni M. Nurudeen, after casting his ballot, showed it to the delegates around which sparked controversy because the regulations governing the elections frown upon such acts.



Humu Dilley Saeed said that, when she complained to some electoral officials about the regional youth organizer's conduct, she received threats and it took a security man to bring her a motorbike which she used to get to her hotel and escape a possible assault.



In an interview with Oman FM, owned by Kennedy Agyapong, Humu Dilley Saeed recounted how her life was endangered after expressing his grievance over the display of ballots by the North East regional youth organizer during the voting at the Nalerigu Senior High School dining hall.



“The confusion began when the [North East] regional youth organizer showed his ballot after voting, that is when Alan’s agent confronted him about it because it is not allowed.



"I also realized that was wrong, so I had to alert the election officials about it, When I was coming out, the exit entrance had been locked, and that was when I realized the place was not safe. The police were behind the gate so they asked me to open it from a certain point, and when I did, it opened.

"When I came out, I told the people around what is happening is not right because they were showing ballots.



They [electoral officials] weren’t happy with my complaints so they started pushing me, I fell and they started issuing threats. I asked if Nalerigu was a lion’s den or a pool of crocodiles.



"There was a TV3 journalist who was recording the incident so they took his phone. So I started running, then one security man brought me a motorbike, I jumped onto it, ran to my hotel, and locked myself up in the room,” she said in Twi.



The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) special delegates conference, held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, was a peaceful election. However, some voting centers are reported to have recorded violent incidents.



At the end of the super delegates conference, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia secured the first spot with 629 votes representing 68. 15%, while Kennedy Ohene Agyapong got the second spot with 132 which represents 14.30% and Alan Kyerematen took the third spot with 95 total votes with a percentage representation of 10.29.

Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie received 36 votes which represents 3.90% to secure the fourth.



Francis Addai-Nimoh and Boakye Agyarko came in 5th with 9 votes each and a representation of 0.98%.



The NPP is expected to conduct a run-off between Francis Addai-Nimoh and Boakye Agyarko to select the fifth flagbearer hopeful of the party.



This exercise will be observed on Saturday, September 2, 2023, by the Election College of the New Patriotic Party.



Watch the interview below



