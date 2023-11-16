NPP Primaries: Four women among 26 aspirants undergo vetting in Central

NPP flag

Source: GNA

Only four women are among the 26 aspirants from eight constituencies in the Central Region who have been successfully vetted to contest in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in orphan constituencies.

The primary is scheduled for Saturday, December 2, 2023.



The women, representing 15 per cent of the vetted candidates, are Hakimatu Yahaya Iddi from Gomoa West, Theodora Sarah Afful from Cape Coast South, Hannah Asamoah, Agona East, and Winnifred Abaidoo-Ayin, Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa.



In all, the Party is seeking to vet 38 aspirants from 12 orphan constituencies in the region by close of Wednesday.



Concurrently, a panel of three persons, chaired by Mr Danquah Smith Buttey, National Second Vice Chairman of the NPP, grilled aspirants from five constituencies at the Central Regional Coordinating Council office.



Another panel, chaired by Frank Davies, Chairman of the party’s Legal Committee, vetted aspirants from three other constituencies.

Each aspirant, upbeat their chances in the impending polls, showed up with large teams of animated supporters to demonstrate their strength in the race.



From observation, Cape Coast South, which promises a keen contest between Sarah Afful and Ernest Arthur, the Mayor of Cape Coast, could be a flashpoint on the day of election as petty scuffles and acrimony between supporters of the two leading candidates nearly marred the peaceful vetting process.



Some aspirants who spoke to the media after their vetting described the process as transparent and called for unity among party members to ensure victory for the NPP in 2024.



Albert Tetteh-Entsie, one of the four aspirants at Ekumfi, reminded party members to compete peacefully to engender unity, as the election was only an internal race.



“Do not go out insulting anyone. We must work together in unity and elect the person who can do the work,” he said.

“And from all indications, I stand tall among the contenders in terms of competence, and I’m capable of grabbing the seat for the party. So, I’m urging delegates to elect me as their parliamentary candidate.”



Ebenezer Obeng Dwamena, one of two aspirants from Twifo-Atti-Mokwaa, said his chances were very bright and he would emerge victorious at the end of the polls.



He pledged productive education and skill training for the youth and appealed to delegates to vote for him.



Madam Sarah Theodora Afful, the only woman in the three-horse race in Cape Coast South, said she was optimistic of securing 85 per cent of the votes to emerge victorious.



“I urge delegates to continue to support me because they are the people I am working with. I will ensure that their efforts will not go in vain. I will do my best to help them when I eventually become MP,” she said, adding that the vetting process was smooth and well organised.

Mr Rashid Kwesi Etuaful, the unopposed candidate of Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam, described his contest with Mr Cassiel Ato Forson, the MP and Minority Leader, as a “must-watch”.



He admitted that his bid to become MP in the last election was affected by squabbles among party members and pledged to correct all mistakes and “go into the contest massively.”



“We will work hard to bring victory,” he assured.