NPP Primaries: Frank Yeboah favourite for Atwima Nwabiagya North

Frank Yeboah

Source: Dieu Media Ghana

Third-time New Patriotic Party (NPP) aspirant, Frank Yeboah, is set to follow Benito Owusu Bio, incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) as Parliamentary candidate during the NPP’s primaries in the Atwima Nwabiagya North Constituency.

Mr Yeboah, who hails from Dabaa, first contested Benito in 2016 and 2020. The third-time aspirant comes with a vast knowledge of the terrain and is tipped as favorite to take up the mantle left by Benito who has bowed out from contesting as a 5-time Member of Parliament for the constituency.



Frank currently works with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) as the Director of Procurement and Projects.



Political Life



Frank Yeboah's love for humanity and human development started him on his political journey during his school days at Kumasi Polytechnic, now Kumasi Technical University (KTU), as an ardent advocate of the UP tradition.



He ventured into full-blown politics during then-Candidate John Kufuor’s leadership bid in Sunyani when he organized some like-minded youth in support.

Subsequently, he volunteered his support to actively follow Candidate Kufuor’s campaign throughout the Ashanti Region where he quietly played some vital roles to secure victory.



His passion for the NPP has never been in doubt as demonstrated by his diverse and tireless efforts expended towards the party before and during all major and general elections to date.



Throughout it all, his vision for human development remained consistent as he dared to present himself as an aspirant to serve the Nwabiagya North Constituency in 2016. Although he made very positive headlines for his composure, demeanor, and mental fortitude as a mature politician he lost by a slim twelve-vote margin.



Many were those who urged him to contest the seat as an independent candidate, but he never succumbed to the incessant pressures and exhibited enormous maturity by fully supporting the candidate-elect and the party throughout the campaign period to ensure victory for the party.



Consistently, he has kept faith with the party at all levels and his service was rewarded with an appointment to the Ashanti Regional Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party as a patron.

Frank’s opponent in the coming primaries is Lawyer Dickson Osei, a former aspirant who previously stood as an independent candidate against Benito, the party’s choice for five consecutive terms.



Education and Qualifications



He holds a Master of Science Degree in International Accounting from Anglia Ruskin University, a Bachelor of Science Degree in Applied Accounting from Oxford Brookes University, and a Certificate in Management of Drugs Supplies from the Commonwealth Pharmaceutical Association all in the United Kingdom.



He has an Executive Certificate in Leadership Strategies for Evolving Health Care Executives from Harvard University in the United States of America and a Diploma in Project Management from Galilee International Management Institute in Israel.



Frank also holds a Master of Science Degree in Procurement and Supply Chain Management from KNUST and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) Degree from Mountcrest University College.

Professionally, Frank is an experienced Chartered Certified Accountant and a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) UK; member of Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG); an associate member of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) UK; member of the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) Ghana; member of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) UK; and a member of the Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply (GIPS).



In addition, he is also a member of the Pharmaceutical Technologists Association of Ghana (PTAG).



Professional Life and Leadership Roles



His in-depth knowledge and practical experience in Leadership, Insurance, Accounting and Audit, Business management as well as financial management earned him an appointment as a Member of the Board of Director of Serene Insurance Company Limited. He also serves as the Board Chairman of Apagyamma Co-operative Credit Union.



He had his professional career with Martin Morrison & Co., Chartered Certified Accountants, as an Audit Associate in the United Kingdom and later as an Account/Audit Manager with the same Company. He also worked as an Audit Manager at Opoku, Andoh & Co, Chartered Accountants and Consultants, and an ACCA Platinum Employer in Ghana.

Frank was the Managing Director of Loyalty Insurance Company Limited, and also, worked as the Internal Audit and Compliance Manager at Activa Insurance Group with responsibility across the West African Sub-Region.



Humanitarian Work and Community Support



As a community leader, Frank is the Chief Executive Officer of The Frank Yeboah Foundation, a non-profit organization, which is a vehicle for his skills and apprenticeship training, community development, and humanitarian efforts in support of education, health, business and entrepreneurship, and agriculture.