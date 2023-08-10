NPP Primaries: Gabriel Awudi and Enam Wovenu files nomination to contest Ketu North seat

The two were the only aspirants to have filed on at the close of nominations on Thursdays, August 10

Gabriel Kwasi Awudi and Queencella Enam Wovenu have successfully filed their nomination to contest the parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Ketu North t constituency.

The NPP Ketu North Constituency Chairman in announcing this wished the two aspirants well and urged them to engage in a clean campaign.



“Good evening good patriots. Today Gabriel Kwasi Awudi has successfully filed his nomination form today at the party office. In addition Queencella Enam Wovenu also filed her nomination.”



Meanwhile the CEO of Bui Power Authority, Mr Samuel Kofi Dzamesi who started nursing his parliamentary ambitions since 1996, failed to file.

This was announced by the Constituency Secretary and Personal Assistant to the former Chieftaincy Minister announced on Nyatefe Radio earlier in the week.



The NPP will hold its parliamentary primaries from Saturday, September 23, 2023, to December 2, 2023, for the orphan constituencies on a case-by-case basis across the country.



Orphan constituencies are constituencies the party currently does not have a sitting Member of Parliament (MP).



As the political parties prepare for the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, one of the constituencies that is of interest to many is the Ketu North constituency, where maverick activist and a former Deputy National Youth Organizer of the NDC, Edem Agbana will be on the opposition National Democratic Congress Party’s ticket.



The constituency has been in the news lately for the controversies surrounding the NDC primaries and the emergence of Edem Agbana whose victory was affirmed at the national headquarters after he won with a single vote in a keenly contested parliamentary primaries.