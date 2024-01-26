NPP Primaries: Germany branch endorses Emmanuel Oppong, urges delegates to vote for him

Emmanuel Oppong Boakye Yiadom

The Germany branch of the New Patriotic Party has declared its total support for Emmanuel Oppong Boakye Yiadom who is seeking to lead the party in the Manso Nkwanta Constituency.

In a statement issued on Friday, January 26, 2023, NPP-Germany endorsed its former youth organizer, urging delegates in the constituency to vote for him as the party's parliamentary candidate for the 2024 elections.



The branch believes that Emmanuel Oppong Boakye Yiadom has over the years demonstrated strong commitment to the party and the area and deserves to lead the party in the constituency.



The party holds that Boakye Yiadom presents the best chance for the party to win the 2024 elections.



Read the full statement below



MANSO-NKWANTA NPP PRIMARIES: THIS IS OBEY’S TIME---NPP GERMANY ENDORSES ITS FORMER YOUTH ORGANISER



As the NPP votes in the Parliamentary Primaries tomorrow Saturday 27th January 2024, NPP Germany takes this best opportunity to endorse the personality, candidature of a very noble and remarkable young gentleman, Emmanuel Oppong Boakye Yiadom popularly known as OBEY.



Hon. Emmanuel Oppong Boakye-Yiadom is the former NPP Germany Youth Organiser, who is contesting for the NPP Parliamentary Primaries in the Manso-Nkwanta area in the Ashanti region.



We would like to further use this space to admonish NPP Delegates of Manso Nkwanta to vote for this young man with so much energy and vision.



NPP Germany takes into account the torch-bearing journey and vision of this young politician who embodies the spirit of our times.

It is with great pride and admiration that NPP Germany speaks highly and recommends that NPP Delegates in Manso Nkwanta vote for Hon. Emmanuel Oppong Boakye-Yiadom.



OBEY understands that true leadership is not about seeking personal glory, but rather about selflessly devoting oneself to the greater good.



What sets OBEY apart is his ability to connect with people from all walks of life. He listens intently to the concerns of the community, embodying the essence of democratic leadership by prioritizing the needs of the many over the desires of the few.



NPP Germany further believes strongly that OBEY’s impact extends far beyond the confines of our city or region. His bold initiatives have garnered national attention, inspiring a new generation of leaders to step forward and take action.



NPP Germany sees in him the promise of a brighter tomorrow—a tomorrow where compassion triumphs over indifference, and progress triumphs over stagnation.



Beyond all reasonable doubts, NPP Germany is rallying behind him because we believe he represents a beacon of hope and change in our community and our beloved country Ghana.



Hon. Emmanuel Oppong Boakye-Yiadom has demonstrated unwavering dedication to serving the people, tirelessly championing causes that uplift the marginalized and empower the voiceless.



From the outset, he has not only inspired us with his works but also with his actions, proving that age is no barrier to making a profound impact on society.



NPP Germany would like to crave the indulgence of NPP Manso Nkwanta Delegates and the entire constituency to share some of the highlights of some of his NPP Party records so far.



As a matter of fact, Hon. Emmanuel Oppong Boakye-Yiadom over the years has done so much for our Great elephant party that makes him outstanding and well deserving of 7-Star Green Beret Comrade.



Here is the list of positions he has held in his young political journey serving the NPP:



CONTRIBUTIONS/POSITIONS HELD/CURRENTLY HOLDING

1. Parliamentary Aspirant (2020) Manso-Nkwanta Constituency



2. NPP National Youth Wing: Director of International Programs and Partnership (2022 - Till date)



3. NPP Germany Branch Youth Organiser (2018-2022)



4. UCC Tescon Organiser (2009/2010)



5. Founder - NPP Diaspora Youth Organisers Caucus (2018)



6. Chairman - NPP Diaspora Youth Organisers Caucus (2018 - Till date)



7. NPP Germany Berlin chapter Youth Organiser (2015-2019)



8. Co-Founder The Grassroots Academy (2020)



9. Chairman - The Grassroots Academy (2020 - Till now)



10. Tescon UCC Amamoma coordinator (2007/2009)



11. Polling Station Agent, Wudese-Petow, Ho East, Volta Region, Presidential round-off (2008)



12. Polling Station Agent, Manso-Nkwant Primary A, Ashanti Region (2008)

13. Youth Organiser, Young Elephant Movement, Central Region (2011-2012).



14. Communication Member, NPP Germany (2018-2021)



15. Patron: NPP Germany Youth Wing (2022-Till now)



16. Initiator: NPP Germany Youth Executives (2018) 17. Inaugurated NPP Germany Youth Wing (2018)



As we look to the future, let us rally behind OBEY and continue to support his vision for a more inclusive and equitable society.



Let us stand united in our commitment to building a world where every voice is heard, every dream is within reach, and every individual is valued.



At this point as we enter the political season, let us remember that achieving greatness in any dimension knows no age, and the power to effect change lies within each and every one of us.



Together, let us forge ahead with courage, compassion, and unwavering resolve.



NPP Germany on this note, extends undying and infinite congratulations and commendations to OBEY on his extraordinary achievements thus far.



We say……May your journey be filled with continued success, and may your legacy inspire generations to come.



We wish the NPP and all members a highly peaceful, incident-free, violent-free 2024 Parliamentary Primaries.



We Say KUDOS to Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government!!!

Let The Truth Confound The Wise……



Long Live Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo!!



Long Live Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia!!!



Long Live the Elephant Party!!!!



God Bless Our Homeland Ghana!!!



Kukruduuuu Eeeessshiii!!!!



Signed:



Nana Osei Boateng



NPP Germany Branch



Communications Director