NPP Primaries: Go and rest - Agya Koo tells Bawumia

Veteran comedian and Kumawood actor, Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, has sent out an interesting message to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who is also contesting in the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party.

In an interview on One Ghana TV, monitored by GhanaWeb, Agya Koo spoke extensively on the various contributions of the 5 aspirants to the party and why he thinks some of them may not be eligible to carry the party's flag.



Agya Koo stated that, even though Vice President Bawumia has done an excellent job in his capacity, he believes the best person to be the party's flagbearer is Kennedy Agyapong.



"I joined the party to support Nana Addo and now he is retiring. No one knows Bawumia's house but he has worked really hard for the NPP. But in a race, some are better than others. So now the time has come for us to hand the baton over to Kennedy Agyapong," the veteran actor opined.



When asked of his opinion on Dr. Bawumia contesting in the 2024 race, Agya Koo said, "If Bawumia can hear, he needs to relax, rest a little, restrategize, and come back because it is not yet his turn."



The host then asked if he (Agya Koo) knew about Dr. Bawumia's experience since he has been Ghana's vice president for two terms and the actor replied:

"Kennedy Agyapong has really helped the party for as long as I can remember. I really like him because he visits his consistency listens to their plights and then goes ahead to help. For some others, we cannot even pinpoint some of the things they ave done or can even do so when I consider all this, Kennedy tocks all the boxes."



Watch the video below:







SS/MA