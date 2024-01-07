NPP Primaries: I’m the unbeatable Weija-Gbawe landlady – Tina Mensah brags

Tina Mensah, Member of Parliament for Weija Gbawe Constituency

Member of Parliament for Weija Gbawe Constituency, Tina Mensah, says she’s the landlady of the constituency and will beat any individual who contests her.

She says she has been in the game for a very long time and understands that strategy is what will make her win, not noise.



Tina Mensah is not scared because her opponent buses people from Chokor to the constituency during his campaign rounds, and those individuals do not have votes.



Citing examples of contests she was ruled out of but won, she said, “In 2016, I contested Obuobia of the NDC. Do you know how strong Obuobia is?



"The media ruled me out but I told them the work is on the grounds and not in the media. It is not about the media, it is not about the show, and it is not about you tickling yourself and smiling. It is about strategy.

"I’ve won twice; he has lost somewhere. He cannot come and beat me in my backyard. I am the landlady.”.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Coastal Development Authority (Coda), Jerry Ahmed Shaib is contesting Tina Mensah who is the incumbent Member of Parliament.



He has vowed to take the seat from Tina Mensah.