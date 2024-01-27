NPP Primaries: I was expecting GH¢1,000-2,000 but what I got is ‘below the belt’ - Delegate laments

A picture of the delegate who spoke to journalists

A delegate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the Tema West constituency, has expressed her disappointment with the amount she received at the polling centre on Saturday, January 27, 2024, after she voted.

The NPP is currently having its parliamentary primaries to elect new aspirants for the 2024 general elections.



In a video shared on X by Starr FM, the delegate stated that the amount she received was below the belt compared to the 2020 election.



“Honourable Carlos has killed us. I’ve run at a loss. Look, last 4 years, what my MP paid and the TV I received, if I add the two together, the amount I received today is nowhere close. I’ve really run at a loss. I was expecting to get between GH¢1,000 -2,000 but what I received is below the belt.



“I am currently waiting for chairman to add the balance so that at least I can have like GH¢1K otherwise, I’m dead,” she said.

VKB/BB