NPP Primaries: Kennedy Agyapong explains how his wife 'tamed' him at Accra Sports Stadium

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has revealed that he was ready to deliver a tough speech after losing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary last year.

He said it was his wife who prevented him from making inflammatory remarks at an event to announce the winner of the race at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The former NPP flagbearer hopeful admitted that in his concession speech, he had initially planned to express his grievances on stage upon seeing individuals who had offended him.



He acknowledged that his wife played a crucial role in forcing him to conduct himself and to concede in a gentlemanly manner.



"When the results were coming and I saw that the vice president had won, I told my team I am going home.



“…anybody who wants to drink champagne should come, we were drinking champagne and I gladly decided to go and congratulate the vice president but I would be honest with you, when I got there on stage, and saw the people who had insulted me, I got so annoyed,” he said in an interview on KSM Show on February 23, 2024.



Describing the incident, Agyapong stated, "That day was the first time I took my wife to a public gathering like that. She saved me.

“I would have misbehaved; I will tell you the truth. When I took the mic, the things I was going to say... but I just controlled myself. It is not them alone I was speaking to; it was the party and the nation, so I had to control myself,” he added.



Kennedy Agyapong lost the November 4 NPP primaries to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



Bawumia won with 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total votes cast.



Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, secured the second position with 71,996 votes, representing 35.52% of the total valid votes.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto garnered 1,459 votes, whiles the fourth contender, Francis Addai-Nimoh got 781 votes.





