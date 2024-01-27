NPP Primaries: Kwabre East aspirant reportedly pays GH¢1,500 to delegates

A scene of alleged sharing of money in Kwabre East

In a startling development in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries, allegations have emerged against aspirant Opoku Agyemang Bonsu in the Kwabre East constituency.

He stands accused of offering GH¢1,500 to each delegate in exchange for their votes.



In a video shared by Joy News, delegates were purportedly seen congregating around a Nissan Hardbody 4x4, allegedly waiting to receive the promised funds.



The caption read: "NPP Primary: Kwabre East constituency MCE Hon Opoku Agyemang Bonsu paying Gh1,500 to delegates."

Opoku Agyemang Bonsu who is the Municipal Chief Executive of the constituency is up in the with George Oppong, Patrick Amoako Kufuor, Opoku Agyemang Bonsu and Onyina-Acheampong Akwasi Gyamfi.





NPP Primary: Kwabre East constituency MCE Hon Opoku Agyemang Bonsu paying Gh1,500 to delegates. #ElectionHQ pic.twitter.com/AhAZjPFGzS — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) January 27, 2024

NW/BB