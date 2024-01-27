NPP Primaries: Morning devotion a ritual - Asenso-Boakye reacts to camping claims

MP for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye

Incumbent Member of Parliament for Bantama constituency, Francis Asenso-Boakye has offered an explain to why he went for morning devotion before coming to the voting grounds, a move his opponent has described as 'camping of delegates'.

According to him, anytime he is up for a contest, he organises a morning devotion before he comes to the voting centre.



In a video shared on X by Accra-based GhOne TV, the MP denied an allegation of camping delegates ahead of the elections.



“Most of the people you saw are very old, with some being as old as my grandfather. So, how can I camp someone who is that old, nobody has camped anybody. It is a figment of their imaginations," he said.



When asked why he decided to organise a morning devotion on the day of the election, the MP stated that it was his usual activity in every election.



“That is what I do anytime I am going for a contest. Only this time, people decided to join me,” he added.

The Bantama constituency is one of the keenly contested constituencies in the NPP parliamentary primaries. This is because the incumbent, Francis Asenso-Boakye is going up against Ralph Agyapong who is the brother of Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong - a staunch and influential member of the party.



Before the elections, Kennedy Agyapong, in campaigning for his brother, accused the Asenso-Boakye of being corrupt.



He threatened that should the MP win the primaries, he [Kenndy Agyapong] would release a bombshell about some of the corrupt deals of the MP.





Incumbent member of Parliament for Bantama constituency Francis Asenso-Boakye explaining why he went for morning devotion before coming to the voting grounds and debunking the rumors of him camping delegates. #ElectionHub #NPPDecides #GHOneNews pic.twitter.com/5tqvLN462S — GHOne TV (@ghonetv) January 27, 2024

