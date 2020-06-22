Politics

NPP Primaries: New faces take over

The outcome of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries on Saturday has produced new faces.

A deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye has defeated the incumbent Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency in Kumasi, Daniel Okyem Aboagye. He won comfortably with 456 votes as against 122 by the incumbent Daniel Okyem Aboagye.



Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, the MP for Navrongo Central and Minister of Aviation, lost to Madam Paulina Tangoba Abayage, the Upper East Regional Minister, Dr Sabre Bambangi, the MP for Walewale and a Deputy Minister of Agriculture, also lost to Hajia Lariba Abudu, a Deputy CEO of Northern Development Authority.



Chief Executive of Microfinance and Loans Centre (MASLOC), Stephen Amoah has defeated the incumbent Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso in Kumasi, Kennedy Kankam.



Amoah won with 332 votes as against Kankam's 315 votes. A lecturer at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Mr Gerald Joseph Nii Tetteh Nyanyofio polled 543 to beat incumbent Vincent Sowah Odotei, who had 376 votes.



Darkoa Newman obtained 447 votes to defeat incumbent MP for Okaikoi South, Ahmed Arthur, who polled 327.



Sheila Bartels snatched the parliamentary candidate slot in the Ablekuma North Constituency from the incumbent MP, Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie. Kofi Brako, the MP for Tema Central and Vice-Chairman of Parliament's Roads Committee, lost to Yves Hanson Nortey.



The Executive Secretary of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), Dr Prince Armah, won the Kwesimintsim Constituency primary, beating the incumbent Member of Parliament, Joe Mensah.

Results from eight electoral areas had Mr Mensah polling 167, with Mr Armah winning with 222 votes.



The former Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Alfred Obeng Boateng has defeated the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), who doubles as the Western North Regional Minister, Mr Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu.



Mr Alfred Obeng Boateng won the primaries by 580 votes against his contender and incumbent MP, who had 188 votes, with 17 absentee delegates. At the end of the polls, Mr Gerald Joseph Nii Tetteh Nyanyofio won with 543 votes as compared to Vincent Sowah Odotei’s 376 votes.



Chie Executive of National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme, John Kumah obtained 397 votes to beat the incumbent, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, who had 307, for the Ejisu slot.



Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Free Zones Board, Mr Michael Okyere Baafi was elected as the new parliamentary candidate for New Juaben South Constituency in the Eastern Region.



Mr Baafi secured 372 votes to defeat the incumbent MP for the area, Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah in the primary.



The incumbent, who doubles as Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament, got 200 votes. There were no rejected ballots.

Mr Alexander Akwasi Acquah, a journalist and the Chief Executive Officer of Community Hospitals Group, won the Akim Oda primary to contest the December 7 election.



Mr Acquah won comfortably by 215 votes against incumbent Agyapong Quaitoo’s 170.



Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour failed to retain the Nkawkaw parliamentary seat.



He lost to the constituency organizer, Mr Joseph Frimpong, a tutor at the Nkawkaw Senior High School by 159 votes to 206 votes. Mr Joe Mensah, first-time MP, lost to Mr Prince H. Armah, CEO of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NACCA).



Mr Ato Panford, MP of Shama and Vice-Chairman of Parliament's Trade and Industry Committee, was kicked out by Mr Samuel Erickson Abakah.



Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Education, Mr. Vincent Ekow Assafuah won the Old Tafo constituency primaries.



With total votes of 299, Assafuah was able to beat his 5 other contenders. His closest contender Dr. Louisa Serwaa Carole had 133.

Mr Alex Kofi Agyekum, the MP of Mpohor Constituency and Chairman of Parliament's Youth and Sports Committee, was defeated by Mr John Abban Sannie whilst Mr Patrick Bogyako-Saime, MP of Wassa Amenfi East, lost his seat to Mr Edward Amo-Acquah.



Two Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Bono Region, MP for Berekum East and Mr William Kwasi Sabi, the MP for Dormaa East, who lost to Mr Nelson Kyeremeh and Mr Paul Twum Barima respectively.



Dr Festus Awuah Kwofie secured 279 votes to pull a surprise on Nana Amoako in the Upper Denkyira East Constituency, who got 249 votes of the total valid votes cast.



Mr Emmanuel Adjei Domson also polled 245 to beat Anthony Effah, MP for Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa.



Mr Ebenezer Obeng Dwamena won with 206 votes to defeat incumbent Abraham Dwuma Odoom in the Twifo Ati-Morkwa Constituency.



Mr Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu, Western North Regional Minister and MP of Bibiani Anhwiaso-Bekwai, lost the seat to Mr Alfred Obeng Boateng, former Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company Limited (BOST).



The Upper East Regional Minister, Madam Tangoba Abayage, won the Navrongo Central primary in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality.

The Minister, who contested Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), polled 307 while Mr Adda polled 266.



Some other new faces include Akwasi Konadu - Manhyia North, Ernest Yaw Kumi - Akwatia, Nalewie Baluwie - Sissala West, Ing. Salifu Yakubu - Wa East, Issahaku Amidu Chinnia - Sissala East, Samuel Ericson Abaka – Shama, Adelaide Yaa Agyeiwaa Ntim - Nsuta Kwamang-Biposo, Hajia Lariba Abudu - Walewale, and Joseph Frimpong - Nkawkaw.



Others are Sylvester Tetteh - Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro, Patrick Bannor- Asutifi North, Nana Kwaku Owusu Acheampong - Atwima-Kwanwoma, Kwadwo Asante - Suhum, George Obeng - Manso Nkwanta, and Paul Twum- Dormaa East.

