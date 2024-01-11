NPP Primaries: OSP accused of political interference after arresting NEIP boss

Kofi OFosu Nkansah, arrested NEIP boss

The office of the Special prosecutor stands accused of direct political interference after officials of the office accosted and arrested a parliamentary aspirant for the Asante Akyem Central constituency Kofi OFosu Nkansah following a complaint by his competitor and current member of Parliament for the area Kwame Ayimadu.

Sources close to the development say officials of the OSP picked up the Chief Executive officer of the NEIP Wednesday afternoon only on the basis of an allegation leveled against him by his contender in the upping New Patriotic Party parliamentary primaries.



According to the Asante Akyem Constituency Secretary of the NPP, Felix Amakye constituency, their lawmaker became envious of his competitor after Mr OFosu Nkansah offered a Christmas package of GHC500 Cedis to delegates while he, the MP, offered GHC300 to the delegates.



“This is pure interference and intimidation by the OSP. This is our internal politics and it is shameful for anyone to seek to use a state agency to frustrate his competitor who is clearly the favorite of the people of Asante Akyem Central.

“ what is happening is clearly signs of envy and jealousy. The MP offered 300 Cedis to the delegates and his competitor who knows the challenges of his people decided to assist us with 500 Cedis each, why do you turn around to report him to the OSP when there is no evidence of wrongdoing?” Mr. Amakye lamented.



Mr Ayimadu who is believed to be frustrating the passage of the anti-gay bill in parliament is reported be using all sorts of machinations to frustrate the NEIP boss who has garnered massive support in the constituency.