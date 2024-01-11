NPP Primaries: Prof Austin forged signatures, holds dual citizenship - NPP justifies disqualification

File photo

The Assin South branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has responded to recent concerns raised by the youth group, Concerned Youth of Assin South, regarding the disqualification of Prof Nathan Austin from the parliamentary vetting process.

This comes after some Concerned Youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Assin South Constituency appealed to the national leadership of the party to ensure justice and fairness in the vetting results of the parliamentary primary.



Ebenezer Korang, the Executive Secretary of the group, expressing the concerns at a press conference, said the results of the vetting of Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), and Prof Nathan Austin, his contender, had been put on hold.



That, they said, was due to a petition brought against Prof Austin by the constituency on his eligibility, among other things.



The youth group organized the press conference appealing to NPP decision-makers for an equal playing field for parliamentary aspirants, especially in light of the just-ended vetting process at Cape Coast.

However, in a statement issued by Elvis Bosomtwe, the Constituency Secretary of Assin South NPP, he underscored the transparency and fairness of the processes leading to the selection of a parliamentary candidate.



"The party do not also think that, the group (Concerned Youth of Assin South) in their call for fairness and a level playing field are positing that even in the face of clear violations of the guidelines governing the processes for selecting suitable and qualified candidate(s) by an aspirant must be overlooked - that is to say; * Forging of signature ( which is an offence under the criminal Act of the 1992 constitution) * An aspirant who is not a registered voter in Ghana. * An aspirant holding dual nationality * Prove that he/she hasn’t nursed or nurtured the constituency for at least 2 years prior to the ensuing general elections. Which ought to be demonstrable with receipts of contributions to the party, verifiable by past or current executives." he stated



PRESS RELEASE 8th January, 2024

It is said,”He who seeks equity must come with clean hands.



The attention of the Assin South NPP has been drawn to a Press Conference organized by a Youth group, CONCERNED YOUTH OF ASSIN SOUTH, which primarily sought to appeal to the decision makers of the NPP to offer equal playing field for the Parliamentary Aspirants in the just ended vetting process at Cape Coast.



It is imperative to indicate that, the processes leading to the selection of a suitable and a qualified Parliamentary candidate for the Assin South NPP has been most transparent and fair thus far- opening and filling of nomination forms to vetting and the subsequent determination of the successful candidate.



As Apostles of democracy and a party that commits itself to upholding the highest democratic ethos, clear guidelines for the entire process were stated and made public even 2-months ahead of time just so interested candidates or stakeholders would apprise themselves with those guidelines. Further window of opportunity is available to a dissatisfied aspirant to seek redress, so it will be difficult for anyone to cry foul when the results of the vetting come out.

More so, the party do not think the youth group, Concerned Youth of Assin South, do not find it inappropriate for the Vetting Committee to have gone ahead of the Balloting process as further clarity was to be sought as they clearly indicated in their presser and I quote “We kindly request that the decision makers in the NPP address these concerns promptly and take the necessary steps to rectify any discrepancies that may have occurred”.



The party do not also think that, the group ( Concerned Youth of Assin South) in their call for fairness and a level playing field are positing that even in the face of clear violations of the guidelines governing the processes for selecting suitable and qualified candidate(s) by an aspirant must be overlooked - that is to say; * Forging of signature ( which is an offence under the criminal Act of the 1992 constitution) * An aspirant who is not a registered voter in Ghana. * ⁠An aspirant holding dual nationality * Prove that he/she hasn’t nursed or nurtured the constituency for at least 2 years prior to the ensuing general elections. Which ought to be demonstrable with receipts of contributions to the party, verifiable by past or current executives.



If these infractions have been found during the vetting process, I do not think, it is in the express wish of the group that these infractions are overlooked all because everyone should be allowed to contest? Your guesses are as good as mine! And again, what is the essence of democracy without recourse to rules and guidelines?



We as a party believe in the credibility of the astute and distinguished panel members who constituted the vetting process and we have no doubt they will discharge their duties without bias and prejudice. What we do not want is any group of persons or individuals casting insinuations and innuendos which then cast a slur on them and their work. Since this act will derail the democratic gains we have made as a party.

We therefore encourage every constituent to remain resolute and not to be divided by any decision reached by NEC of our great elephant party. Every decision reached is towards solidifying the gains made over years and in our quest to breaking the Eight.



God bless Ghana God bless NPP God bless Assin South NPP God bless Assinman Youth



Thank you. Elvis Bosomtwe ….signed…. Constituency Secretary



