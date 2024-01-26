NPP Primaries: Ralph Agyapong cannot unseat Asenso-Boakye – Prof. Smart Sarpong

Professor Smart Sarpong, a lecturer at the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), has expressed scepticism about the possibility of the incumbent Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye, losing upcoming party primaries.

Ralph Agyapong, an aspiring parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is seeking to unseat Asenso-Boakye in a closely watched race.



According to him, Asenso-Boakye's track record speaks for itself and he believes it is unlikely that the incumbent MP would lose the upcoming election.



The professor also noted that the backing of Ralph Agyapong by former NPP presidential candidate and Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, who is Ralph's brother, might not be enough to secure victory.



"Let Ken do his campaign, and Asenso-Boakye should also go ahead and do his campaign, but as I sit here, I don't see how Asenso-Boakye will lose Bantama ticket because, comparatively, Asenso has been more involved in grassroots politics in Bantama than Ralph," Professor Sarpong stated.



He added that the only scenario that could have significantly boosted Ralph Agyapong's chances would have been if Asenso-Boakye had failed in his responsibilities as the incumbent MP.



However, Professor Sarpong argued that this is not the case, as Asenso-Boakye has performed admirably.

“The only thing that could have helped Ralph is that if Asenso-Boakye had failed but that is not the case,” he added.







