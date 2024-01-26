NPP Primaries: Ralph Poku-Adusei wraps-up campaign with big rally in Bekwai constituency

File Photo

Parliamentary candidate hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Bekwai constituency, lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei has wrap-up his campaign to be elected the NPP parliamentary candidate for the Bekwai constituency for the December 2024 presidential and parliamentary primaries.

Ralph Poku-Adusei, a lawyer in private practice and managing partner at the Amansie Trent Chambers, hosted over seven hundred delegates of the Bekwai constituency at the premises of Amoaful Pentecost Church, a suburb in Bekwai on Wednesday, 24 January 2024.



The delegates’ rally was graced by the Bekwai constituency chairman of the NPP, Arko Addai Darkwa. Also, in attendance were over 15 constituency executives of the NPP and several party executives across all levels in the Bekwai constituency.



The arrival of Lawyer Ralph, as he is popularly referred to by indigenes of Bekwai, at the meeting hall, was greeted with huge applause and excitement among the voting delegates



Kingsley Opoku Agyeman (katakyie) and Henry Opoku Ware, two of the four aspirants in the Bekwai constituency parliamentary primaries, attended Ralph Poku-Adusei’s delegates rally in a show of support for Ralph’s candidature.

In his address, Ralph Poku-Adusei told the visibly excited delegates that the power to choose him as their parliamentary candidate for the 2024 general elections was in their hands and that on Saturday 27 January 2024, they should make history by electing him as their parliamentary candidate to guarantee the development of the Bekwai constituency.



“Electing me as your parliamentary candidate will be the first step towards our collective quest to bring growth and development to Amansie. My development and philanthropic record in Bekwai is unquestionable, and as your MP, I will commit myself to doing even more for the NPP in Bekwai and the people of the constituency,” Ralph Poku-Adusei remarked.



“I am number two on the ballot paper, I am lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei, I am a true son on Amansie, I am born to serve the good people of Bekwai. I ask for your vote on Saturday, 27 January, and I will not disappoint you, ” Ralph Poku-Adusei further remarked.