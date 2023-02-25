2
NPP Primaries: Resist any aspirant who offers money for your votes - Kwabena Agyepong to delegates

Sat, 25 Feb 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential hopeful, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has condemned the culture of monetization that has characterized the party's internal elections and Ghana's electoral politics at large.

Paying a surprise visit to the studios of Peace FM during "Kokrokoo" morning show on Friday, February 24, the former General Secretary of the NPP and currently vying for the flagbearer position of the party asked the delegates and electorates to resist the monetary enticements by politicians.

" . . as politicians, we should be distributing inspiration, not money. Our statements and behaviour should motivate people . . . if you are a Minister, you have to be sensitive to the Ghanaian people," he advised.

He urged the delegates to engage in a lifestyle audit whenever an aspirant offers them money in exchange for votes.

"Sometimes, even the party people should be asking how they are getting those monies," he said.

Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong also admonished his colleague aspirants to discourage vote-buying stressing "politics is not a job but a calling", hence seeking to be elected should be an act of service to the people.

