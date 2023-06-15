NPP Primaries: Some of your allegations are 'laughable' - Veep's spokesperson replies Kwabena Agyepong

Dr Gideon Boako, Spokesperson and Economic Advisor to the Vice President has described as "laughable" some allegations attributed to former presidential spokesperson, Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

According to him, it is no fault of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia if he has a large following who yearn for him to become the party's flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.



Speaking on Okay FM's Ade Akye Abia programme, he touted the credentials of Dr Bawumia, who he believes, has played his cards well to attract his current support base.



Distasteful Conduct By CEOs



Kwabena Agyepong, who is aspiring to be the NPP's Presidential candidate in next year's general elections, claimed some party members are being coerced to follow the Vice President to campaign.



He also condemned the open endorsement of flagbearer hopefuls by some civil servants; especially Chief Executive Officers of State agencies.



The aspirant found it distasteful for a person appointed into civil office to publicly declare support for a particular candidate.

"We cannot overly politicize this country to the detriment of the development of our country, Ghana," he cautioned.



Though Kwabena Agyepong declined to mention specific names, it is on record that the Chief Executive Officer of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammy Awuku, weeks ago picked nomination forms on behalf of Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is contesting the flagbearership of the NPP.



This act by Sammy Awuku is seen to be his endorsement for Dr. Bawumia to lead the New Patriotic Party into the 2024 elections.



Unnecessary Divisions



To Kwabena Agyapong, these conduct breed unnecessary divisions within the party.



" . . it is not healthy for the party," he stated, adding "it's not possible that you have a Chief of Staff who is the anchorman at the Presidency. He holds the stick, the enforcer, that is the role of the Chief of Staff and you can have all these CEOs being roled out openly endorsing one candidate".

"This creates apathy and dissent that, if care is not taken and the election doesn't go well, some people might misbehave," he stressed.



Hybrid Candidate



But jumping to the defence of his boss, Dr Gideon Boako pointed out that Dr Bawumia is a hybrid candidate who has endeared himself to not only NPP activists and sympathisers, but the entire populace; hence this genuine show of love to the Vice President.



