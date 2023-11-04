NPP Primaries: Upper West Akim constituency chairman accused of pocketing part of the fare of delegates

NPP flag

Tension is currently brewing in the West Akim district of the Eastern region over an alleged reduction of transportation for delegates who will participate in the NPP presidential primary.

The chairman of the Upper West Akim constituency, Nana Adai Obuobi, is currently at loggerheads with his constituency financial secretary, David Awuley, over the matter.



The constituency chairman is said to have announced to delegates that the party had instructed that each of them be given GH¢50.



But the financial secretary reportedly disputed the claim by the chairman, alleging that he was asked to give each delegate GH¢100.



Reporting from the area on Nyankonton Mu Nsem, Rainbow Radio’s Prince Collins Bening said the delegates are outraged over the matter.

The chairman has also insisted that he was asked to give each delegate GH¢50 and not GH¢100.



According to Prince Bening, the chairman accused the financial secretary of misinforming the delegates.



He further reported that the delegates have asked the leadership of the party at the national level to intervene before the situation escalates.