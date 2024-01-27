NPP Primaries: Wontumi is missing – Kwesi Pratt weighs in on Manhyia palaver

The managing editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has questioned the absence of the Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, ahead of the NPP's parliamentary primaries.

Kwesi Pratt, speaking on a panel discussion on Peace FM's Kokrokoo on January 26, 2024, took a mocking tone as he highlighted the absence of Wontumi with less than 24 hours to the January 27, 2024 election.



"Upon all that we are saying; in the Ashanti region, despite the crucial NPP primaries, their chairman is missing. My own friend Wontumi is missing.



"Yesterday, I saw a photo of him on a sick bed that he is seriously sick, and some are alleging it to be typhoid, others are claiming it is malaria.



"When you look at his condition on the sick bed, then his typhoid is very serious because looking at a crucial election like this the chairman is missing,” he said.



Meanwhile, Wontumi will appear before the Kumasi Traditional Council on January 29, 2024, on the back of a summons issued earlier this week.



Chairman Wontumi is accused of making disrespectful comments directed at lowering the authority of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The NPP was summoned to produce him before the council on January 22 but its General Secretary reported that he was sick and unable to appear on the said date.



Wontumi's appearance before the Council became the subject of controversy after a website associated with his radio station reported that the Asantehene had ordered the summons to be stood down.



Other sources at Manhyia dismissed the report which was gaining currency, two days after the January 29 date was announced.



Opemsuo Radio, a channel affiliated with Manhyia Palace, seat of the Asantehene has, however, announced that Wontumi and others summoned by the Council will appear on the said date.



"Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, known as Wontumi and co to appear before the Kumasi Traditional Council on Monday, 29th January 2024," their post on social media read.





