NPP Primary: Kwaku Kwarteng wins Obuasi West

Incumbent Member of Parliament for Obuasi West, Kwaku Kwarteng

Incumbent Member of Parliament for Obuasi West, Kwaku Kwarteng has won the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary primary held in the constituency on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

He polled 440 votes as against his closest contender Lawrence Nana Obeng Bondah who secured 245 votes. A third candidate, Faustina Oppong garnered 8 votes.

The three term MP who’s the Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament by this victory becomes the NPP parliamentary candidate in the upcoming December 7 election and is poised to retain the seat.