NPP Running Mate: I’m qualified but let’s allow Bawumia to name his preference – Ursula Owusu

Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation and also Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has said that even though she is fit to be the running mate for the NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and will enhance his ticket for the 2024 general elections, she would like that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia be given the space and absolute prerogative to make his choice of running mate.

According to her, even though she is of Akan descent and would fit the bill if Dr. Bawumia wanted an Akan partner, what is of the essence, she said, is that the running mate can help him be victorious.



“Oh! Ursula will enhance anybody’s opportunities anywhere. If I am with you, by the grace of God, progress will be made… But I will say that we must allow him [Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia] to choose as and when he deems fit. What is happening distresses me. So let’s let him do due diligence and select the one with whom he can work, and victory will be ours,” she stated.

Ursula Owusu was earlier tipped by some factions of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a likely running mate for vice president going into the 2024 general elections.