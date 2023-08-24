NPP Super Delegates' Conference: Delegates endorse and urge massive votes for Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Supporters of Owusu Afriyie Akoto at the press conference

Source: Nana Peprah

Some NPP delegates at the Kwadaso Constituency in the Ashanti Region, have declared unflinching support for Owusu Afriyie Akoto, one of the presidential aspirants.

According to them, Dr. Akoto's hard work coupled with his innovative ideas, is what informed their decision to root for his candidature.



However, they entreat members of the party who are participating in the super delegates' conference to vote massively for the presidential aspirant.



Addressing a press conference on behalf of the group, Ernest Frimpong, a polling station executive at the old community pharmacy said, "The only hope left for NPP to break the eight is by electing Dr. Akoto as their flagbearer".

He said the NPP flagbearer hopeful who has been the only MP in the Kwadaso Constituency for two successful terms, has brought many developmental projects to the area, which include in fields such as education, employment, and infrastructure.



Apart from that, he further stated that Owusu Afriyie Akoto's national achievement as the agricultural minister has been unprecedented, hence their call on the super delegates to massively endorse him.



Some delegates shared their views on the upcoming conference and according to them will be surprised if Owusu Afriyie Akoto is not selected amongst the first five.