NPP Super Delegates Conference: Some people called me to endorse their candidates - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that some persons have reached out to him to endorse their candidates as the New Patriotic Party undertakes its Super Delegates Conference on Saturday.

Addressing journalists on Saturday morning after casting his vote, President Akufo-Addo emphasized that he has not endorsed any of the 10 candidates contesting in the party's elections.



“Some people called me to endorse their candidates. However, I have not endorsed anybody. The election is not mine, I don’t decide as its the delegates choice to decide,” Akufo-Addo said.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday August 26, 2023 will hold its Super Delegates Conference, aimed at reducing the pool of contenders vying for the party's presidential candidacy in the upcoming 2024 general election.

Ten candidates are set to participate in the race, with the objective of selecting five candidates who will proceed to another round of voting in November. The final round will determine the substantive candidate for the presidential election.







MA/DAG