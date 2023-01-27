NPP Treasurer allegedly assaults ex-girlfriend

The ex-girlfriend was assaulted by NPP treasuerer

The New Patriotic Party Treasurer for Gomoa Central Constituency has allegedly physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend at Gomoa Akroful in the Central Region.

The victim, Beatrice Eshun said she was picked up Monday evening by a close friend of her ex-lover, Eric Sakyi aka Kojo Sankara to escort him to a place at Agona Swedru.



She later found out that her ex-boyfriend was hiding in the Car so she decided not to continue the journey.



But she was allegedly beaten up by the two persons who tried to force her into their car which she resisted.



She, however, managed to run to the Agona Swedru Police Station to make her case and the two people were arrested but later granted bail around 10 PM the same day.



Beatrice Eshun in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan said her life is in danger now since the suspects have been released from police custody.

She claims though she has broken up with the suspect and is now with another man, the suspect continues to pester her with phone calls asking her to go out with him which she declines.



According to her, her refusal has made the suspect always threaten to kill her for being with another man.



Meanwhile, all efforts to get the side of the suspect proved futile.



As of now the victim is receiving treatment at the Agona Swedru Hospital but has been discharged.