NPP-USA New Jersey chapter donates cash, food to Ningo-Prampram constituency

The ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) New Jersey Chapter in the United States of America (USA) has donated food items worth thousands of Cedis and cash of GHC2,000 to the Ningo-Prampram constituency branch of the party to feed its polling agents on December 7 voting day.

The items which were presented on behalf of the Chapter by Prince Kamal Gumah, Deputy Youth Organizer of the NPP-USA include 2 cows, 25 bags of rice, 25 cans of soft drinks, 20 and cartons of drinking water.



According to him, the New Jersey Chapter recognizes the yeoman’s job done by these party polling agents on election days hence decided to support them and boost their morale to encourage them to offer their best to ensure a resounding victory for the party.



The Ningo-Prampram constituency Chairman, Michael Tetteh who received the items on behalf of the party expressed gratitude their gratitude and assured to put the items to good use.

In another development, the NPP New Jersey chapter has donated 2 motorbikes and some cash to the Adeiso Constituency in the Eastern Region to support party activities especially going into the December 7 general elections.



The chapter urged Ghanaians to vote massively for President Akufo Addo and NPP Parliamentarians to enable the government to continue with the massive development witnessed in the first term.