NPP USA supports women, adopts 24 constituencies in Northern Ghana

They visited several communities and organised mini-rallies

Source: Hamza Lansah Lolly

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) branch in the USA has empowered women in Northern Ghana with income-generating tools.

The NPP-USA branch in their bid to secure a resounding victory for President Nana Akufo-Addo and NPP in the upcoming 2020 general elections engaged rural women in Northern Ghana.



They visited several communities and organised mini-rallies where they donated to the women and engaged them on women empowerment policies of the NPP.



Speaking during an engagement, Mrs Obaa Yaa Frimpong, the NPP-USA branch Chairperson reiterated that, the NPP is the future of Ghana and anytime the NPP is in power women turn to benefit a lot from its women-centered and pro-poor policies.



According to the NPP- USA branch Chairperson, the NPP is the only party in Ghana that cares for women's development especially women in the rural areas, adding that, all the policies of the Akufo-Addo led NPP government are pro-poor and women-centered.



She hinted that the policies of the NPP are geared towards human resources development and empowering livelihoods of every Ghanaian especially that of the rural women.

Mrs Obaa Yaa noted that, the Free SHS only is enough evidence for women to know the government that cares for them and their children.



She stated that, women played a major role in the country's development but however it is only an NPP government that recognizes these contributions of the Ghanaian women, saying, "You are all witnesses and one way or the other benefiaries to the numerous programs and initiatives under this NPP government ".



The Communications Director of the NPP-USA, Madam Josephine Agyekum Wallace urged the women to continue to have faith in the NPP government and thus on 7th December vote for President Nana Akufo-Addo for more four years.



She hinted that, the NPP-USA branch has adopted 24 constituencies in the Northern Regions and urged the women to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo and their NPP parliamentary candidates in the upcoming polls.



The NPP-USA according to Madam Josephine, apart from the adoption of the 24 constituencies also adopted some communities, including Danzugu, Yorugu, Sokabisi, Madina, and others, "for those communities that NPP-USA has adopted, we will support them financially and provide entrepreneur skills training for them to be self-dependent".

This, Madam Josephine believes will improve their lives and that of their families.



She, therefore, appealed to the women to vote massively for the NPP to retain power come 7th December 2020.



Madam Nancy Dery, a member of the NPP and women empowerment advocate on behalf of the beneficiary communities thanked the NPP-USA branch for their benevolence.

