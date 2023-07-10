1
NPP Vetting Committee submits report to General Secretary

Mike Oquay Vs JFK Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye (L), General Secretary of the NPP Justin Kodua Frimpong (R)

Mon, 10 Jul 2023

The New Patriotic Party's Vetting Committee has submitted its report to the party's General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong.

The report was handed over to the general secretary after a closed-door meeting on July 10, 2023.

“I received the Vetting Committee's report this afternoon on behalf of the National leadership. I expressed my appreciation to the group for their efforts,” Justin Kodua Frimpong said in a tweet.

In acknowledging receipt of the report, he added that the vetting committee's report reaffirms the party's commitment to holding a free, fair, and peaceful election.

“I also reaffirmed the leadership's commitment to ensuring a free fair, peaceful, and transparent election process,” he said.

Ten aspirants who are seeking to become the party’s flagbearer in the 2024 general election submitted themselves to be vetted by the committee.

The process started on Monday, July 3 and ended on Thursday, July 6, 2023.



