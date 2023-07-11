NPP Youth Organizer urges respectful campaigning for presidential primary

NPP National Youth Organiser, Salam Mustapha

The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has appealed for a more decorous approach to campaigning ahead of the party's presidential primary.

As the competition intensifies with ten contenders vying for the position, the rhetoric has become more heated, resulting in some aspirants and their supporters resorting to personal attacks against their rivals.



However, Mustapha firmly believes that the ultimate winner of the primary will require the support of the other nine candidates to secure victory in the general election.



Consequently, he has called upon all aspirants and their followers to conduct their campaigns with mutual respect, emphasizing the need to maintain amicable relationships even after the election concludes.



Speaking in an interview on Peace FM's Kokrokoo Morning Show Mustapha said: "The party has concern because we want unity after the flagbearer election because a united party is the vehicle that will take you to the general election.

"I don't see the way former President John Dramani Mahama can defeat the winner of the NPP primaries If the membership and leadership of the party remain united, there is no way we will lose an election.



Mustapha further emphasized the significance of effectively managing any repercussions stemming from the internal primary. He stated that the party's ability to handle the aftermath adequately would contribute to a comfortable triumph in the upcoming election.



With his call for respectful campaigning and unity within the party, Mustapha aims to foster an environment that will position the NPP favorably for success in both the primary and the general election.