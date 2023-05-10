NPP activists sharing 'Mahama is an alcoholic' letter disclaimed by Duffuor camp

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, the disclaimed letter and John Dramani Mahama

New Patriotic Party (NPP) activists and pro-government accounts on social media continue to share a stinging letter purportedly from the camp of former finance minister Kwabena Duffuor.

The said letter among others, accuses former president John Dramanu Mahama of having alcohol addiction problems and having a tainted record of leadership.



One of the main NPP outlets that has widely shared and retweeted the said letter is Twitta Patriots. Their caption that accompanied the said letter was thus: "#AlcoholicMahama serious matters raised by team Duffuor."



GhanaWeb checks show that the said letter is doctored.



It has been disclaimed by the Duffuor camp via GHOne TV, a channel in which Duffuor has interests.



The doctored letter takes portions of a May 8, 2023 Duffour Campaign letter calling for postponement of the May 13 presidential and parliamentary primaries citing irregularities with the voter's register.

It is addressed to the General Secretary of the NDC.



Both letters are on the exact same letterheads, with the same signatory on the part of Duffuor and recipient at the NDC headquarters.



The doctored version talks about alcohol addiction of a candidate in the presidential race in a letter that makes veiled accusations against the character of John Mahama relative to his competence and track record.



