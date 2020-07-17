Regional News

NPP and NDC clash over construction of town roads in Abirem

The ruling New Patriotic Party and the main opposition National Democratic Congress of the Abirem Constituency have clashed on the construction of town roads.

The construction of Abirem-Afosu town roads in the Birem North District of Eastern Region has recently seen massive development after a long decade of its poor state.



Residents have on several occasions appealed to appropriate authorities to ensure the roads are fixed but none of the pleas were considered.



Speaking on Nkawkaw based Agoo FM, the NPP Constituency Secretary Mr. Osei Yeboah expressed satisfactory over the ongoing works on the town roads hailing the government for listening to the people of Abirem.



According to him the sitting MP who doubles as the 2020 Parliamentary Candidate for Abirem Constituency Hon John Osei Frimpong together with District Chief Executive for Birem North Hon Raymond Nana Damptey have lobbied to ensure the cry of the people is addressed.

He accused the past NDC administration of doing little so far as the road network is concerned in the area.



Responding to the claims, the NDC Deputy Abirem Constituency Secretary Abdul Hakeem Antwi said the NPP cannot be credited for the construction of the various town roads adding that government of Ghana did not fund the project.



According to him, some affected mining communities under which Newmont Akim Ghana operates usually benefit from some royalties adding the Chiefs and the communities are using the money to fund the road projects saying it is baseless to take credit for this.



To back his claim, Osei Yeboah said, “the extra royalty which the community is due from Newmont has been kept since Former President J A Kuffour’s regime so it is the will of the MP and DCE to ensure this money is used for a purpose. They are working with the government to fix the town roads,” He told Obaahemaa Yaa Mirekua today Thursday 16 July 2020

