NPP and NDC have the same stance on corruption - Sulemana Braimah

Sulemana Braimah is the Executive Director for Media Foundation for West Africa

The Executive Director for Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has described the two major political parties in Ghana as having the same stance on corruption.

According to Sulemana Braimah, the two parties; the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party are only good at “debating about who is more corrupt.”



In a tweet posted on Saturday, October 24, 2020, Sulemana Braimah said a day of reckoning will soon come to expose the two parties on their stance about corruption.



“On corruption, NPP and NDC are the same. They just debate about who is more corrupt. We will soon be exposing all,” the tweet read.



To fulfil a 2016 campaign promise, the Akufo-Addo led administration set up the Office of the Special Prosecutor to combat corruption.



Martin Amidu was sworn in as Ghana’s first Special Prosecutor on February 23, 2018 after he received unanimous approval from Parliament.

The office is mandate to investigate and prosecute cases of alleged corruption under the Public Procurement Act 203 Act 63 and other corruption-related offences implicating public officers, political office holders and their accomplices in the public sector.



But since the Office was set up, it has been accused of being less proactive in probing corruption related matters in the public sector.



