NPP and NDC, who is giving the 'True State of The Nation Address'? - Kabila answers

Thu, 23 Mar 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

On Monday, March 20, 2023, the largest opposition National Democratic Congress led by their National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia held a forum at UPSA to present what they called the 'True State of the Nation Address'.

This 'True State of the Nation Address' was organized by the NDC to counter President Nana Akufo-Addo's 'State of the Nation Address' which he delivered in Parliament on Wednesday, March 8.

The President giving a message on the state of the nation touted the achievements of his government and assured Ghanaians of a better Ghana with the government laying down policies that will address the plight of the citizenry.

But the NDC has described Akufo-Addo government as "visionless, reckless, clueless and wasteful".

" . . we are all living the reality of the worst economic crises in our nation's history and there can be no denying of this," Mr. Asiedu Nketia told a gathering.

With the NPP and NDC coming head to head on the state of Ghana's economy, the question being asked is who is giving the true state of the nation?

James Kwabena Bomfeh, a former CPP General Secretary, provides the answer below:

