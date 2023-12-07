NPP announces new date for its parliamentary primaries

NPP has announced a new date for its primaries

The National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has opted to shift the date for the parliamentary primaries in constituencies with incumbent Members of Parliament from January 20 to January 27, 2024.

This decision follows a meeting of the National Executive Council held on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.



Justin Kodua Frimpong, the Party's General Secretary, announced the decision during a press conference in Accra.



Additionally, he revealed that campaign activities in these constituencies will remain on hold until the approval of the 2024 budget.



In another development, the National Council has approved a request from the party's flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to defer the announcement of his running mate.

The original deadline, as per Article 13 of the NPP Constitution, required the flagbearer to unveil his running mate 12 months before the general elections.



With December 7, 2023, marking exactly 12 months until the 2024 elections, the Council has granted Dr. Bawumia an extension, awaiting a new date for the running mate announcement.



The NPP anticipates the continued smooth progression of its internal processes as it readies itself for the upcoming parliamentary primaries and the eventual unveiling of the vice-presidential candidate.