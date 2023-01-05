12
NPP appoints Kwame Kyeretwie-Amponsah as Director of External Affairs

Thu, 5 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appointed Kwame Amponsah-Kyeretwie alias "Stonash" as the new Director for External Affairs of the party.

He is expected to work under the Office of the General Secretary with the specific responsibility of coordinating the affairs of the NPP's External Branches.

He will also be in charge with the party's relationship with sister political parties across the globe as well as relevant international organizations.

This decision was taken by the National Executive Committee of the party at its meeting on Friday, December 23, 2022, pursuant to Article 10(7)(3) of the NPP Constitution.

He takes over from Frederick Ameyaw, and is expected to work under the Office of the General Secretary with the specific responsibility of coordinating the affairs of the NPP's External Branches as well as the party's relationship with sister political parties across the globe as well as relevant international organizations.

Kwame Kyeretwie-Amponsah has been an active member of the party's External Branches and has held various party positions within and outside the country. He also once served as the Deputy Communications Director of NPP-USA.

