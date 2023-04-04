NPP bars executives from contesting incumbent MP

NPP flag

The National Council has barred national, regional, and constituency party executives and MMDCEs from contesting in constituencies where the party has sitting Members of Parliament.

This was contained in a statement announcing the party’s approved timeline for presidential and parliamentary primaries.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will open nominations for the upcoming Parliamentary Elections on February 24, 2024, the party's general secretary announced late Monday, March 3.



For sitting MPs, nominations will open on December 20, 2023, and close on January 4, 2024.



“The National Council further barred National, Regional, Constituency Party Executives and MMDCEs from contesting in districts where the party has sitting Members of Parliament.



“The Party has also approved detailed Rules and Regulations to govern the conduct of both the presidential and parliamentary primaries which would be made available to the public in due course.”

Meanwhile, candidates interested in contesting the elections on the NPP ticket can obtain the nomination forms from the party’s office by paying a fee of GHC3,000.



The filing fees for the parliamentary elections have been fixed at GHC35,000.



Additionally, each candidate will be required to pay a development fee of GHC 40,000.



Meanwhile, the party expects all interested candidates to adhere to the guidelines and procedures laid down by the party’s constitution.



