NPP beats NDC in latest IMANI poll

Flags of the NPP (L) and the NDC

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has ‘beaten’ the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a survey by IMANI Africa.

The NPP beat the NDC for the first time since the inception of this particular survey, dubbed 'The IMANI Public Understanding and Literacy for Sentiment and Election Analysis (PULSE)'.



The founder and president of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, who disclosed this in a Twitter post on April 3, 2024, wrote, “For the first time since the inception of IMANI PULSE, the NPP has an edge over the NDC in lesser negative sentiments on social media”.



The survey reflected that the negative public sentiments toward the ruling party have decreased drastically to nearly 18% (17.81%), an almost 13% reduction from the over 30% negative sentiment recorded in the previous poll.



Even though the opposition NDC also saw a reduction in negative sentiments, the rate of decrease was lesser than that of the NPP.



Negative public sentiments targeted at the NDC declined from 21.86% to 18.64%.

The poll also showed that the NPP took a lead in positive sentiments on social media platforms, with a marginal increase from 10.22% to 10.71%, with the NDC seeing a decline in positive sentiment from 10.22% to 9.50%.



About the IMANI PULSE survey:



In the run-up to the 2024 General Elections, IMANI presented ‘PULSE’, a fortnightly curated social media-based sentiment analysis report designed to follow the “pulse” of Ghanaians.



The IMANI Public Understanding and Literacy for Sentiment and Election analysis (PULSE) aims to determine the sentiment on social media regarding the major political contenders for the election, as well as influential trends and influencers that are shaping social media discourse. The analyses are referenced from the following platforms:



1. Facebook

2. X (formerly, Twitter)



3. YouTube



4. Web



5. TikTok



6. Podcasts

7. Newsfeeds



PULSE monitors primarily the two main contenders, the NPP and the NDC. For this fourth episode of the series, we are adding the sentiments and influence of the other parties, the PNC, CPP, ACP, and PPP, as well as independent candidates like the Butterfly Movement, the New Force, and other emerging forces on the landscape.



Information is gathered via main keywords. As news themes change, analysis will be done on these keyword associations.



BAI/



Watch the latest episode of People & Places below









Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.