NPP begins vigorous campaign right after Charles Opoku’s victory at Assin North

Charles Opoku won the NPP primaries in Assin North

Correspondence from the Central Region:

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has begun a vigorous campaign at the Assin North constituency right after Charles Opoku was declared the winner.



They have stormed the principal streets of the constituency to formerly introduce the winner to the people to vote massively for the party to win the upcoming primaries



The campaign is being led by Justine Koduah, the General Secretary, Nana Boakye, the National Organizer, Richard Takyi Mensah, the Central Regional secretary, and some big gurus of the party.



Opoku has appealed to the people of Assin North to vote for him for development and growth in the area.



He said the NPP had proven better than any other party, thus it was important for them to vote for the party in the upcoming primaries



Charles Opoku, an electrical engineer has beaten his strong contender Fredrick Freeman Amoah-Kyei to win the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Assin North constituency’s primaries.

He polled 397 votes to win Amoah-Kyei who got 136 votes.



All 540 delegates came out fully to cast their vote with seven rejected.



Opoku will lead the NPP in the upcoming by-election scheduled on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.



The election process was calm and peaceful as delegates went through the process smoothly without agitations or chaos.



The party’s internal election comes after Parliament declared the Assin North seat vacant following a supreme court ruling on the eligibility of the sitting Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson to occupy the seat.



The Electoral Commission has since scheduled the by-election on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.