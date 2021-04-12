NPP big-wigs sponsoring tribal, religious campaign against Bawumia – STUNNAD

Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia

Pressure group Students Network for Nana Addo (STUNNAD) is pointing accusing fingers at some big wigs within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) about them sponsoring hate campaign against Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a release on Monday, STUNNAD asked all well-meaning members of the ruling party to desist from such agenda “knowing that it has the potency to destroy the country”.



“We believe that every person must be judged based on the quality of his/her conduct and life, devoid of any socio-ethnic discriminations,” it summed up its release.

STUNNAD through its activities has discovered a very dangerous tribal/religious agenda set-up by some individuals within the NEW Patriotic Party across the country aiming at attacking Dr. Mahmud Bawumia’s political life. Some individuals have been deployed by some NPP big-wigs to spread negative tribal comments purposely to misinform the general public about why NPP should not present Dr. Bawumia as its next flag bearer. We are by this statement calling on all well-meaning Ghanaians, especially members of the New Patriotic Party to condemn and desist from such agenda, knowing that it has the potency to destroy the country.



We caution the groups and the individuals as well as their sponsors to immediately put a stop to it, else STUNNAD will not hesitate to “name and shame” persons behind this unnecessary and dangerous politics. It is important to note that the Constitution of the Republic clearly speaks against such ethnocentrism. Article 17(1) and (2) of the Constitution, 1992 explicitly states that “All persons shall be equal before the law. (2) A person shall not be discriminated against on grounds of gender, race, colour, ethnic origin, religion, creed or social or economic status. The constitution further explained in clause (3) of the same Article that “for the purpose of this article, “discriminate” means to give different treatment to different persons attributable only or mainly to their respective descriptions by race, place of origin, political opinions, colour, gender, occupation, religion or creed…”



It must be stated that the NPP party was built on a tradition devoid of such tribalism and religious campaigns aim at attacking its members who aspire to lead the party at any level. It is therefore wrong for any member or individual to incites and instigate tribal/religious attack against any member. We therefore warn and condemn comments such as “Ghana is not ready for a Muslim cum Northerner as a president”, “we Akans/Christians are not fools to vote for a Muslim as a president”, “Dr. Bawumia has circled himself with only Northerners and Muslims,” etc.



Again, we like to state that we are fully aware of some gland schemes by some Northerners and Muslims who are not in support of Dr. Bawumia’s political aspiration but they however, pretend as though as they are and unintelligently spew these dangerous tribal/religious comments cunningly targeting mainly some naïve Akans/Christians to mislead them to campaign against the political aspiration of H.E Dr. Mahmud Bawumia.



In conclusion, we like to urge all Ghanaians, especially the NPP members to disregard any such agenda and plans by any person within or without the party. We believe that every person must be judged based on the quality of his/her conduct and life, devoid of any socio-ethnic discrimination.

Chris Arthur, National President



Salahu-Deen Musah …… Secretary



Papa Akwasi Oppong-Frimpong – Director of Programs.