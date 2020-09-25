NPP boasts of 9 new SHS projects

NPP says it is building new SHS blocks

The Administrator of Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), Mr Richard Ampofo Boadu, has revealed that in 2019, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) awarded nine contracts for model senior high schools to be built in various locations across the country to improve access to senior high school.

He made the revelation when he met the press at the Ministry of Information in Accra on Thursday, September 25, 2020, to present a status report on the GETFund.



Providing the breakdown of the schools, he disclosed that the projects included one Creative Arts School, the first in the country; one model technical school; five model science-based schools being built from scratch and two existing schools are being upgraded to model schools.



Mr Boadu further stated that each model is a complex of various infrastructure types that mobilisations have been paid to contractors on these projects and works are actively ongoing.



The facilities include Administration Block, Creative Arts / Science Block, Dormitory Blocks, Dining Hall with Kitchen, Staff Accommodation, Library Block, recreational facilities, laboratories, roads and external works and service and maintenance sheds.









