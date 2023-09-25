NPP breaks silence following Alan’s resignation from the party

General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua

The General Secretary of the NPP has reacted to the resignation of Alan Kyerematen resigned from the party.

In a social media post, the General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Kodua shared, “we are NPP” on Facebook.



Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, announced that he will be running as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential elections.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Alan Kyeremateng asked Ghanaians to prepare for him going independent.



He went on to announce that he was resigning from the NPP with immediate effect because he does not recognise the NPP, which he joined in 1992.



He said that even though it was his wish to become president of Ghana on the ticket of the NPP, the party has now been hijacked by ‘unscrupulous party apparatchiks’.

“The NPP as it exists now has very little resemblance to the Party that I joined in 1992 and helped to nurture. The Party has been hijacked by a selected group of Party leaders and elders, government appointees, “behind the curtain power brokers” and some unscrupulous Party apparatchiks.



“... I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 general elections as an independent presidential candidate,” he said.



Alan added that his presidential ambition would be run by a movement led by the youth.



“To actualise this goal, I will establish and lead a new MOVEMENT FOR CHANGE in Ghana. The brand logo for the MOVEMENT is the Monarch Butterfly, which politically symbolizes change and transformation, hope, and positivity. It also communicates strength, endurance, spirituality, and trust, which are key traits that I cherish as a Political Leader. In Akan, it is known as Afrafranto. The brand motto of the MOVEMENT is “Ghana Will Rise Again,” which symbolizes hope for the future of Ghana.



“The new Movement will be led and powered by the youth of Ghana. Out of the over 17 million registered voters in the 2020 general election, the youth aged 18-35, years constituted over 9.4 million voters representing 55% of the total voters,” he said.

