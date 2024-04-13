NPP came to power to steal and destroy – Edem Agbana

Edem Agbana

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Ketu North, in the Volta Region, Eric Edem Agbana, has taken a swipe at the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, calling his appointees “thieves” who do not have Ghana at heart.

Speaking to Oheneba Boamah Bennie on the Gumbe Show on TV XYZ, the former Deputy Youth Organiser for the party lashed out at those in Akufo-Addo’s government for the messed up economy and swell in corruption-related activities among these officials.



Agbana pointed to the many alleged corrupt cases that have happened in the NPP government and argued that graft had slowed the growth of the country, especially at a time when some key people in government and closer to the president and his family members, had strategically captured key positions that enabled them to steal from the public purse.



His comment comes on the back of the sacking of the Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang.

Tenkorang was asked in the letter announcing his firing to hand over to Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, the son of a senior advisor to the president, Yaw Osafo Maafo.



Kofi Bosompem was the Deputy Director-General in charge of Investment & Development at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).



In Edem Agbana’s estimation, the sacking of the man was orchestrated way before he was appointed.