NPP can even organise house hall meetings, Bawumia will not be believed! - Kofi Adams jabs

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Former National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams says that the ruling NPP can choose to even go to the extent of organising "house hall meetings" to talk about their achievement in infrastructure, yet it will change the mindset of Ghanaians about the ruling party.

“For me, if they like, they should not do town hall meetings, the town hall is too big, they should rather do house hall meetings and go to every house to engage the people because what they are going to say does not reflect on the ground. It is completely different from the ground and it is the grassroots that will decide,” he asserted.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, Kofi Adams slated the Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, accusing him of having a penchant for lying; but will certainly not succeed in telling Ghanaians what he does best.

“Dr. Bawumia will not succeed this time in his desire to hoodwink Ghanaians; the same Vice President who said in 2016 that we should not commend former President John Mahama for solving dumsor is today saying that NPP solved Dumsor. And if this person is coming to engage the public about the infrastructure achievements of the NPP, how can people believe him?” he asked.



To him, this evening's town hall meeting will only be a mere rhetoric engagement and not a true reflection of the reality on the ground; reiterating that "the governing party should rather go further down to organize house hall meetings instead of the town hall meeting".

