NPP can’t sponsor me to destroy my NDC – Duffuor

Former Finance Minister and aspiring flagbearer of the NDC, Dr Kwabena Duffuor

The aspiring flagbearer of the NDC, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, has denied receiving any sponsorship from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to destroy the NDC, which he contributed to building.

He disclosed this when addressing the party’s delegates in Adansi Asokwa Constituency in the Ashanti region as part of his four-day campaign in the Ashanti region.



Dr. Duffuor, however, urged the party supporters, particularly the delegates, to disregard the destructive campaign his opponents are sharing with party members.

“I funded the NDC, so I’m NDC, and nothing can change my love for NDC. The NPP destroyed my banks and tried to collapse every business under my control. I want to tell you that the NPP has hurt me more than any other member of the party. The NPP can never use me to destroy the NDC. My main aid is to return NDC to power to make Ghana better,” Dr. Duffuor reiterated.



He pleaded with the party supporters to vote for him to lead the party into election 2024 on Saturday, 13th May 2023, in the presidential election by thumb-printing #3 on the ballot paper.