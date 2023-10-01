NPP cannot win one-touch, we need floating voters – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu warns

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader and MP for Suame

Member of Parliament for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has admitted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will need more than its core supporters to win the next election.

In a September 27 interview on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, the Majority Leader also lamented the resignation of former trade minister Alan Kyerematen, two days prior.



He held that Alan had jumped the ship too quickly and that staying on could have aligned forces in his favour to ascend to the presidency.



“So, in my view, if Alan had exercised some more patience, time would have conspired to reposition him, that’s why I consider his resignation very unfortunate and maybe he did not think of the repercussions properly,” he submitted.



On the idea of Alan returning to the NPP, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said it would be a welcome development and that he was hoping for that. “I am still hoping that he would retrace his steps as he did in 2007.”



Asked if Alan should be accepted if he seeks a return, he responded: “ Why not? Let’s face it, NPP alone with all our numbers cannot cross the Red Sea, we still need floating voters and so if someone goes and returns, like a prodigal son, he has to be accepted, so on that, I have no premonitions,” he added.



Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot of the NPP along with three other contenders including Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis-Addai-Nimoh.

The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.





NPP And Alan: If Alan has a change of heart, NPP will extend a warm welcome upon his return. - Majority Leader and MP for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu. #ElectionField pic.twitter.com/wsL2QWsjJt — Oyerepa TV/FM (@oyerepaofficial) September 27, 2023

SARA