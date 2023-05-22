NPP chairman boogies at Kumawu rally

Chairman of the New Patriotic Party Stephen Ntim displayed his dancing skills at a rally at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region on Sunday, May 21.

Stephen Ntim after his introduction was welcomed on stage with Daddy Lumba's hit song 'Enshie Wo' Featuring Okyeame Kwame while he displayed his dancing skills.



Addressing the rally, Chairman Ntim stressed the need for the party to have unity at all levels of the party to maintain peace.



“Unity is very important at all levels of the party, from electoral area to national level. If there’s no unity, there’ll certainly not be peace within the party and this will not allow leaders of the party to have the peace of mind to think about the decisions and programmes that will make the party develop. Unity is very important to me as National Chairman, so I never take it for granted. Please, if you’re not at peace with your fellow party member, please make peace with the person so we forge ahead as a united party,” Chairman Ntim advised the teeming crowd.



Members of both the NPP and NDC have stormed Kumawu constituency ahead of the by-election set for May 23 following the death of the incumbent MP, Philip Basoah.

Philip Basoah died on Monday, March 27 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he had been on admission for a serious ailment.



Watch his dancing skills below







