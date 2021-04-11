NPP chairman warns party over 'ugly' 2024 flagbearer tussle

He has also warned NPP faithful to stop engaging the media about the issue

Northern Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mohammed A. Baantima has warned all party members and supporters to immediately stop their activism for a flagbearer for the party come 2024.

The Regional Chairman, in a statement copied to Peacefmonline.com, says, ''this ugly phenomenon, if not nipped in the bud, has the tendency of disturbing the party peace and cohesion and drawing back on the performance of the government of H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo''.



He has also warned all NPP faithful to stop engaging the media on their quest for a suitable candidate for the position.

''Henceforth, all party people are to respect the directive to suspend all activities related to the conduct of presidential primaries until such a time that the green light is given for people to do so. That all media engagements related to the above should cease forthwith.



''Failure to adhere to the above will attract disciplinary measures as the regional executive committee is not ready to allow a chaotic front of the party in the region.''