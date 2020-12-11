NPP championed 68% of development in Volta region - Korsi Bodja

The Volta regional organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Emmanuel Korsi Bodza has said, about sixty-eight percent of development in the Volta region was initiated by the NPP.

Addressing the press in Ho on Thursday, 10 December 2020 after the Electoral Commission (EC) on Wednesday 9, December declared His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the President-elect in the 2020 general elections, Mr. Bodza believed that the NPP has performed better in the Volta Region than that of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the party that sees the region as its stronghold.



“... if you look at all the mono mental development of the Volta region I’ll 68% of them were done by the NPP if you take all the sectors from roads, the economy, we’ve affected more lives positively in Volta Region than that of the NDC. If you take for instance the road sector, all the good roads in the Volta Region were done by the NPP administration, there is no good road in the Volta Region that you can cite that this is for the NDC, that is one and so many others.



He added that “ if you look at infrastructure within the education sector, what we’ve done today under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, no government not even Dr. Kwame Nkrumah has done for the people of Volta Region, what we’ve done the E-Blocks doesn’t even come close to quarter of what we’ve done”



Speaking on the NPP’s 2020 victory, the Organiser mentioned that, the Nana Addo led administration was able to retain power because of the good needs the NPP has done in their first term. He mentioned policies such as the fulfilment of free senior high school initiative, creation and developing of new regions including what he described as “careful strategies” adopted by the party going into the election.

On the way forward for the Volta region, Korsi Bodza who started his political career as campaign lead for the Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu, Member of Parliament (MP) elect for the Hohoe constituency said, now that the NPP has one parliamentary seat (Hohoe) in the region, they will distinguish the area from that of the areas of the NDC MPs by continuing the development started by the Minister in the constituency.



He emphasised on making sure that the Volta region has its fair share of the national cake saying “ we also have the greater stake in making sure that the promises that we are giving to the general public and Ghanaians of course, Voltarians benefit from what is due them, and so I can assure you that as the regional



Organiser and that of the regional party led by my chairman Hon. Makafui Kofi Woanya we also be on our appointees to make sure that what Volta deserve, Volta get it.”

